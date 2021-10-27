Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 53.38 ($0.70).

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 64 ($0.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of LLOY traded down GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 48.96 ($0.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,883,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,446,156. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.68. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 27.04 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The company has a market cap of £34.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 188,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

