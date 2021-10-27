First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Announces Earnings Results

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%.

Shares of FGBI stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,988. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $209.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.45. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

