Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.52. 1,041,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,166. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

