ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.
NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. 1,102,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $793.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.20.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.
ACCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.
