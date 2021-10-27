ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. 1,102,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $793.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACCO Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of ACCO Brands worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

