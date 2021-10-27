Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS.

AMP stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.32. The stock had a trading volume of 595,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,492. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $155.33 and a 1-year high of $307.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

