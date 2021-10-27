Carry (CRE) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $93.47 million and $12.70 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080715 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021289 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003474 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,654,564,011 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.