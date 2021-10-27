AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 4,940.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,722,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABQQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 1,130,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. AB International Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

About AB International Group

AB International Group Corp. is an Intellectual Property (IP) investment and licensing company. It engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies,TV show and music. The company was founded on July 29, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

