AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 4,940.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,722,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABQQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 1,130,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. AB International Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
About AB International Group
