Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:APNHY remained flat at $$16.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. Aspen Pharmacare has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $18.79.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Aspen Pharmacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The Commercial Pharmaceuticals segment consists of the following business sub segments:^Sterile Focused Brands, which includes the Anaesthetics and Thrombosis portfolios; and Regional Brands, which are products that are managed on a regional basis.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.