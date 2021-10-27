Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,295 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.26% of Eli Lilly and worth $563,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $248.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $238.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average of $225.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $35,065,187.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

