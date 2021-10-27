Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Constellation Brands (STZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) recently:

10/13/2021 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $262.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $257.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $254.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $275.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $257.00 to $239.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Constellation Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $264.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $240.00 to $213.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $213.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $234.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Constellation Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $266.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

STZ stock traded down $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $214.95. 937,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,225. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.23 and a 200-day moving average of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

