Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Constellation Brands (STZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) recently:
- 10/13/2021 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $262.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $257.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $254.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $275.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $257.00 to $239.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Constellation Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $264.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $240.00 to $213.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $234.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2021 – Constellation Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/16/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $266.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
STZ stock traded down $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $214.95. 937,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,225. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.23 and a 200-day moving average of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
