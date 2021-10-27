Head to Head Survey: Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) vs. Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Kosmos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 2.05 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -6.47 Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 1.56 -$411.59 million ($0.64) -5.36

Vista Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kosmos Energy. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kosmos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vista Oil & Gas and Kosmos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kosmos Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75

Vista Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.38%. Kosmos Energy has a consensus price target of $4.29, indicating a potential upside of 25.15%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than Kosmos Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.6% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas -7.40% -3.37% -1.25% Kosmos Energy -15.40% -37.20% -3.57%

Volatility & Risk

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

