First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

FRME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Merchants stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of First Merchants worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

