Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.02). SM Energy posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $4.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million.

SM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5,670.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,658. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 6.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.