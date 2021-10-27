The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

The Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 104.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect The Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Shares of GBX traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,309.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBX shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

About The Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

