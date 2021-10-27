Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.34

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Chevron has increased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 73.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chevron to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $112.07. 9,087,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,494,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chevron stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Chevron worth $2,440,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

