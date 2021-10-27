Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 260.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

OXSQ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 105.00%.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $51,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,916 shares of company stock valued at $81,485. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.