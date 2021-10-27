Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.98-$1.02 EPS.

ROIC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. 50,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

