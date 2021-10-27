CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.06

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.06 and last traded at $103.52, with a volume of 1044420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.59.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 44,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

