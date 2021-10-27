CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.06

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.06 and last traded at $103.52, with a volume of 1044420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.59.
Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 44,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
About CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
