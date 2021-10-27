Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.46

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 4503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

DSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

The firm has a market cap of $694.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Viant Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Viant Technology by 30.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

