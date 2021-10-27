Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, an increase of 11,166.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of Interra Copper stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. Interra Copper has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.27.
About Interra Copper
