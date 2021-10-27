ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Issues Earnings Results

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ASLN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 43,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,875. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $64.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.38.

ASLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

