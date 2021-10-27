Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.720-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.14 billion-$32.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.87 billion.

CAJ stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,174,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,979. Canon has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Canon will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Canon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.