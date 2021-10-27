Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $41.75 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $41,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.08. 1,289,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,312,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

