Edward B. Cloues II Purchases 1,950 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $28,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AXR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,004. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. AMREP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.63.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMREP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

