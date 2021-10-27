Edward B. Cloues II Purchases 1,950 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $28,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of AXR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,004. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. AMREP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.63.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.70%.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMREP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
