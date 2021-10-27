Insider Selling: MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) CEO Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MYR Group stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth $448,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in MYR Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

