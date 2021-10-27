Insider Selling: MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) CEO Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MYR Group stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.11.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
About MYR Group
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
