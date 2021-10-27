CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $725,025.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $597,761.32.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,252 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $1,845,343.92.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $8.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.00. 2,316,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,680. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.41 and a beta of 1.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $297.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.