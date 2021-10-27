Brokerages Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target at $84.33

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,767 shares of company stock valued at $50,472,052 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $5,502,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $1,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $4,161,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $3,526,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.90. The company had a trading volume of 151,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

