Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Major Shareholder Sells $10,294,527.18 in Stock

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. 2,054,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,318. Enfusion Inc has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.