Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,482,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $1,484,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,439,600.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $1,431,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $1,363,200.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,276,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $1,298,400.00.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.75. 509,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,554. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

