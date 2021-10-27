$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.09. Oceaneering International reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
