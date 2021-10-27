$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.09. Oceaneering International reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million.

NYSE:OII traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 35,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,363. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 3.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

