Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 20,943 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,744 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.4% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $369,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.66.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $13.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.19. 1,694,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,753,777. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $312.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

