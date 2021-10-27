Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 106,682 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,682 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.06% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $44,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.11.

SHW stock opened at $316.02 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.33). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,248 shares of company stock worth $56,363,377 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

