Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CE. Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE:CE traded down $8.02 on Friday, hitting $163.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average is $156.74. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese has a 52 week low of $109.14 and a 52 week high of $173.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $4,296,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 94.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

