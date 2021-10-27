Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on SPXSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of SPXSF stock remained flat at $$212.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. 92 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.99 and its 200 day moving average is $187.21. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $152.20 and a fifty-two week high of $225.15.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

