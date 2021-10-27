Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given Hold Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Corning (NYSE:GLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

NYSE GLW traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.53. 338,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,002. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,760,000 after purchasing an additional 259,430 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Corning by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after purchasing an additional 574,661 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,608,000 after purchasing an additional 94,310 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

