Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

AHKSY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. 58,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,245. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.54. Asahi Kasei has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

