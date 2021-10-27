Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the September 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRCU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,432. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

