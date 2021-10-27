Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Short Interest Up 625.0% in October

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of AEAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,369. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1,161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 925,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 214,399 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,135,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 676,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 626,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,250,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.