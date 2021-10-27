Short Interest in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Drops By 90.3%

Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the September 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ARTAU stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,191. Artisan Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

Get Artisan Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.