Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the September 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BNDW traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.93. 1,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,513. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.17 and a one year high of $82.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

