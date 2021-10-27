Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 32,583 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $172.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.53. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

