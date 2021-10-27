Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 625,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $236,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.17.

LMT stock opened at $331.91 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.65. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.