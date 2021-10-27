Alethea Capital Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $11,021,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 90.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 55.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $801,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.37.

TWTR stock traded down $4.90 on Wednesday, reaching $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,502,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 121.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.