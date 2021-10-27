Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,915. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.09 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.90. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $172.40.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

