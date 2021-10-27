Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

NAVI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. 68,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,792. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.85. Navient has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

NAVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navient stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 224.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Navient worth $21,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

