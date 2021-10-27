Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley raised Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.74. 21,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,552. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Schrödinger by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 23.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

