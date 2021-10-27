Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.990 EPS.
Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 57,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.
