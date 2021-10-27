Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.990 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 57,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

