$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to post $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.22 billion and the lowest is $2.99 billion. Textron reported sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.30 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Shares of TXT stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.74. 88,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.97. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,027,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 88,926 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.