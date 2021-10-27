Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 935 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.3% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 66,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PayPal stock traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793,646. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.26. The stock has a market cap of $280.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

