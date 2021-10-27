Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.
NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,194. Silgan has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.
About Silgan
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.
