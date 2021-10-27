Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,194. Silgan has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

